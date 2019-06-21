MS Consultants to pay $150K to resolve sewer dispute

WARREN — Trumbull County Commissioner Frank Fuda says he is not happy with the $150,000 that MS Consultants of Youngstown agreed to pay to the county in relation to work MS did on a big Kinsman sewer project, but the county’s attorney said it is “the best we could do.”

Atty. Dave Detec negotiated with MS Consultants for more than six months before reaching the resolution, Fuda and Commissioner Enzo Cantalamessa said.

The contract contains a “nondisparagement” agreement that says the county and MS Consultants will not make disparaging statements about the other party. The commissioners approved the settlement this week, resolving a dispute over the company’s design and inspection work on the $10.6 million sewer project that serves about 350 homes and businesses in the Kinsman Center, Farmdale and Kinsman Township areas.

