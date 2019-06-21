Man takes phone at gunpoint


June 21, 2019 at 10:58a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A man told police about 12:50 p.m. Thursday that someone robbed him at gunpoint of a phone he was trying to sell on Facebook.

The man told police he met someone in a Dogwood Drive parking lot and he allowed the man in his car.

The man then pulled a gun, took the phone and ran away, reports said.

