Man shot to death on Warren's Southeast Side

WARREN

A man was found shot to death when police responded to a single-vehicle automobile crash in the 700 block of Tod Avenue Southwest at about 12:30 a.m. today.

Police are not releasing the name of the man but expect to release an initial report later today, said Lt. Bryan Holmes of the Warren Police Department.

Police were initially called to the area of Ferndale Avenue and Sweetbrier Street Southwest for a shots-fired call and also learned of the crash, which involved a car hitting a house on Tod.

Holmes would not discuss the relationship between the deceased male and the crash and shots fired call.

The fire department evacuated the house, and the gas service to the house had to be turned off, Holmes said.

If the shooting death turns out to be a homicide, it would be the sixth one this year.