Was released from hospital Thursday

Longtime politician hopes to continue assisting township as volunteer

By Samantha Phillips

sphillips@vindy.com

LIBERTY

Patrick Ungaro, longtime Valley politician and officeholder, is retiring from his position as Liberty Township administrator.

Ungaro, who previously was a mayor of Youngstown, was released from a local hospital Thursday.

“He’s battling some ailments right now. He’s a fighter, and he’s going to keep fighting,” said his son, Eric Ungaro.

Martha Weirick, the township’s former administrative assistant, will be replacing Pat Ungaro as the interim township administrator.

Ungaro began serving Liberty Township in 2002. He briefly retired in 2017, continued working as an unpaid consultant, and then a few months later was rehired on a part-time basis.

He said he hopes to continue assisting the township with economic development initiatives as a volunteer.

“I love Liberty,” he said. “If I feel up to it, if I feel healthy enough, I‘ll donate my time.”

Reflecting on the township’s business projects, he said: “We made a big improvement on Belmont Avenue. ... we got four new plazas built, now they’re filled up. I feel very strongly that it looks so much better. And I’m waiting on some more project confirmations.”

Ungaro served as Youngstown’s mayor from 1984 to 1997, and railed against organized crime. He went to Washington, D.C., in 1984, along with a Youngstown delegation, to testify in a congressional hearing on organize crime.

“Our family is proud of him,” Eric said.

Township Trustee Jodi Stoyak said she is grateful for Ungaro’s guidance, from the time she first began her tenure.

“When I came in 2004... having him as a mentor to deal with all kind of politics was very helpful to me,” she said. “He will be sorely missed by me and the residents he has helped over the years.

Trustees Arnie Clebone and Greg Cizmar voted 2-0 to appoint Weirick as interim township administrator during executive session at a regular trustee meeting earlier this week.

“It’s a good move,” Ungaro said. “She’s got all the experience and talent to do a good job.”

Stoyak left during that executive session and did not vote.

She explained to The Vindicator on Thursday that she believes the board should have advertised the position and assessed a pool of qualified candidates before choosing an interim administrator.

“There was no due diligence in the search for a replacement for Pat,” she said.

A news release from the township Thursday stated that Weirick began assisting Ungaro with his duties when Ungaro moved to part-time status. Her annual salary as a full-time township administrator will be $50,502.

“I’m going to continue to work with the trustees, department heads and fellow employees to service the needs of the township,” Weirick said.

Clebone said she has done wonderful work for the township.