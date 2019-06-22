Joint law-enforcement effort nets 33 guns, indictments

By JOE GORMAN

jgorman@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Thirty-three guns off the street and four federal indictments – so far – happened after a spike in homicides late last year led to federal, state and city law-enforcement agencies working together.

The results were announced Friday during a news conference in city council chambers by Justin Herdman, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio, police Chief Robin Lees and others.

“This operation targeted the worst of the worst,” Herdman said. “These are the folks causing violence in Youngstown. A very small group who have guns and are willing to use them.”

The effort, dubbed “Operation Steel Penguin,” came about after the city saw 13 homicides in the last two and a half months of last year. Herdman called for a meeting with federal law enforcement to see how it could help the city stem the violence.

The state Adult Parole Authority was also included, as was the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The APA knew which people were known to be involved in gunplay in the city were on parole, so that gave law enforcement a starting point of people to look for.

The ATF also was involved because of its ability to track guns, Herdman said.

Lees said APA and ATF also used the city’s crime analysis to determine when and where most gun crimes were happening, and this led to joint patrols with all three agencies looking for guns. Those patrols began in the middle of March and ended at the beginning of June.

The U.S. Attorney’s office is involved because federal gun laws and sentencing are tougher.

Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains said he hopes at some point the legislature also puts some teeth into Ohio’s gun laws, especially the law that bars felons from owning a firearm. He said he would like to see the penalty for that increased.

“I would like to see them address that,” Gains said.

The charge in Ohio, officially known as having weapons while under disability, is a third-degree felony and carries a prison sentence of nine months up to three years. Probation can also be given.

John McPherson, ATF agent in charge, lauded his personnel, along with the other participants, for the long hours they put in while taking part in the effort.

Jason Nespeca of the APA said he was glad the agency helped to spread the message that law enforcement will not turn a blind eye to people using guns and committing violence.

Herdman said he is trying to secure more federal funding for another version of Operation Steel Penguin later this year.