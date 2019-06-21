Enforcement officials discussing gun violence prevention


June 21, 2019 at 11:14a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

City, federal, state and county law enforcement officials are having a news conference in city council chambers on anti-gun violence programs this past spring.

The programs began after a spike in homicides last fall.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Youngstown


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$139900


Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$279000


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$165000