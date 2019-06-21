Youngstown medical marijuana dispensary gets certificate to open
YOUNGSTOWN
The State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy awarded a certificate of operation Thursday to Leaf Relief, 4323 Market St., for the medical marijuana dispensary to open.
The dispensary passed its final state inspection May 8 and will be opened for business in the coming days.
Leaf Relief, a division of Quest Wellness LLC, will operate like a pharmacy and be open Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The 3,200-square-foot facility is a former office building occupied by a financial services company.
Leaf Relief will employ about 15 workers.
It is the only medical marijuana dispensary in Mahoning County.
gLeaf Medical Cannabis, a medical marijuana dispensary at 2932 Youngstown Road in Warren, opened in April. FRXHealth Ohio Dispensary at 1865 Dresden Ave. in East Liverpool opened in February.
There are 19 total dispensaries certified in Ohio by the board.
Patients with a qualifying medical conditions can buy and use medical marijuana after registering through a certified marijuana doctor in Ohio.
Qualifying medical conditions include AIDS/HIV, ALS, Alzheimer’s disease, cancer, chronic traumatic encephalopathy, Crohn’s disease, epilepsy, fibromyalgia, glaucoma, hepatitis C, multiple sclerosis, chronic and severe pain, Parkinson’s disease, post-traumatic stress disorder, sickle cell anemia, spinal cord injuries, Tourette’s Syndrome, traumatic brain injury and ulcerative colitis.
