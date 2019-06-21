Campbell having open house to sell homes

By Graig Graziosi

ggraziosi@vindy.com

CAMPBELL

Campbell will host an open house Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. to show off a number of properties for sale in the city.

The properties shown are located at 500 Sycamore Drive, 165 Struthers Liberty Road, 468 Blossom Ave., 632 Dumon Ave., 590 Coitsville Road and 470 Tenney Ave.

The city has paid to run an advertisement for this event in The Vindicator.

Maureen O’Neil, the city’s property specialist and the event’s primary organizer, hopes to use the event to draw prospective homeowners into the city.

“Our whole idea was to basically become a partner with the Realtors to sell our homes, make sure they get sold quickly, for top dollar and to increase the overall Campbell housing market. We hope by taking a more active role we’ll see a better end result,” O’Neil said.

The city is working with Realtors from RE/MAX, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services and Burgan Real Estate to show off six properties.

Ginny Rudolphi is a former Campbell resident and a Realtor with RE/MAX who will show off a trio of properties Sunday.

“I have three available, nice homes, little ranches, Cape Cods, typical first-time homeowner houses. I’ve had people from New York, California, New Jersey, Seattle all move into the area, I think due primarily to the affordable housing,” she said. “Campbell is a good draw for anyone who wants to live in a small town.”

Rudolphi’s husband was the developer of Campbell’s Pin Oaks housing development.

“We’ve sold homes in there for more than $700,000. People told us we were crazy, but we stood by the city and knew the development would grow and sell.”

The event will also include “neighborhood ambassadors” to give prospective homebuyers insights into the city and the surrounding neighborhoods.

Several city representatives, including Mayor Nick Phillips and Councilwoman Juanita Rich, D-4th, will act as ambassadors.

“We have beautiful homes here, our school system is fantastic, and we’re working to entice new business to come here and keep the city moving in the right direction,” Phillips said. “So I think it’ll be a good event.”

Interested individuals with questions about the event or the properties can call 330-755-1451, ext.8.