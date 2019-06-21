Businesses to be sold

LIVONIA, MICH.

Masco Corporation, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of branded home improvement and building products, announced Thursday that it has concluded its strategic review of its cabinetry and windows businesses and will pursue the sale of these businesses, including KraftMaid in Geauga County.

For 2018, the Cabinetry Products and Windows and Other Specialty Products segments on a combined basis reported $1.7 billion in net sales.

HR chapter meeting

WARREN

There will be a Western Reserve Chapter Society for Human Resource Management meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 9 at Leo’s Restaurant, 7042 East Market St.

This presentation will discuss various types of contracts employers may enter into with their employees, potential employees, and/or former employees, including, but not limited to arbitration agreements, noncompete agreements and other employment-related agreements. The presentation will address the potential benefits and risks of using such contracts, elements of an enforceable agreement and recent case law updates.

Megan Bennett and Andrew Cleves of Frantz Ward will be presenting.

For information or to register visit wrc.shrm.org.

Conference on tap

YOUNGSTOWN

The Community Resource Coalition for Independence will host the Empower Engage and Emerge in Wellness Conference from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Kilcawley Center at Youngstown State University’s Chestnut and Presidential Rooms.

The purpose of the conference is to empower people with knowledge, engage them with speakers and activities at the conference and have them emerge as a better educated person to make the right decisions to become “The Best Version of Yourself.”

There will be local expert speakers on nutrition, exercise and mindfulness and then an activity to help everyone resonate with the information.

Baldwin honored

COLUMBUS

The Ohio State Bar Foundation inducted 30 attorneys into its honorary Fellows Program at the Thomas J. Moyer Ohio Judicial Center on June 11 including local Judge Carla Baldwin.

Fellows are members of the Foundation. They are attorneys who go above and beyond, giving their time, talent and treasure to advance the OSBF’s mission through community service efforts and monetary donations.

A new class of civic-minded attorneys are inducted each year. All Fellows must be nominated by a peer or self-nominate, and all nominees are reviewed by the OSBF Board of Trustees before committing their time and pledging financial support to fuel the Foundation’s statewide grantmaking program.

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc., 22.510.12

Aqua America, 2.13 41.650.06

Avalon Holdings,2.34‚àí0.02

Chemical Bank, 3.3739.51‚àí0.11

Community Health Sys, 2.50‚àí0.12

Cortland Bancorp, .4423.150.05

Farmers Nat., 2.5914.11‚àí0.01

First Energy, 3.48 43.670.21

Fifth/Third, 3.2027.300.01

FNB Corp., 4.1811.39‚àí0.01

General Motors, 4.1736.960.17

General Electric, .3910.630.29

Huntington Bank, 4.19 13.260.04

JP Morgan Chase, 2.88110.190.31

Key Corp, 3.9616.88‚àí0.07

Macy’s, 6.85 21.92‚àí0.23

Parker Hannifin, 2.11172.084.43

PNC, 2.81132.90‚àí0.45

Simon Prop. Grp., 4.91164.85‚àí0.50

Stoneridge31.690.86

United Comm. Fin., 2.95 9.42‚àí0.01

Selected prices from Thursday’s 4 p.m. close.