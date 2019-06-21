Boardman funds flood projects

Staff report

BOARDMAN

Township trustees approved the closure of a portion of South Cadillac Drive at an emergency meeting Thursday.

The portion contains a culvert that is creating unsafe conditions. Repair of the culvert will cost about $91,000 and will be completed by ABC Water and Stormwater District.

Road Superintendent Marilyn Kenner said she expects the project to be completed within 60 days. The road will be open to local traffic during that period.

The project won’t prevent flooding, Kenner said, “but it will prevent the road from caving in. It’s a safety issue.”

On Wednesday, Boardman township won an Ohio Public Works Commission grant for $124,000. The money will fund the repair of a portion of Huntington Drive.

The area was one of the hardest hit by the May 28 rain event. The flood lifted the pavement at the intersection of Huntington and Pheasant drives, dispersing chunks of pavement onto the road and into yards.