Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Taylor Ward and John Cunningham, Girard, girl, June 18.
Adam and Rachel Pusateri, Negley, boy, June 18.
Marcus and Marissa Hernandez, Youngstown, boy, June 19.
Ariana Davis and Raymond Queener, Youngstown, boy, June 19.
Michael and Ashley Metzinger, Youngstown, boy, June 19.
John and Hayley Wolfe, Youngstown, boy, June 19.
Chiana Sharpe and Christopher Royal, Youngstown, boy, June 19.
Dan and Ashley Simerlink, Youngstown, girl, June 19.
Jennifer Benson, Youngstown, girl, June 19.
St. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Jessie Howell and Jason Lude, Canfield, boy, June 17.
Heather Russ and Deonte Tiggs, Warren, girl, June 17.
Jennifer Dixon and Dalton Propst, Cortland, boy, June 18.
Wayne and Christine Mast, Orwell, girl, June 18.
