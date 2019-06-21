Authorities investigating fatal Cincinnati fire as arson


June 21, 2019 at 8:05p.m.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Authorities say they suspect arson as the cause of a house fire in Cincinnati in which a woman was fatally injured.

Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil says 81-year-old Donnia Barnes died Thursday at University Hospital after sustaining serious injuries in the Monday blaze in the Silverton area.

The criminal investigative section of Neil’s office, the Deer Park/Silverton Fire Department and the Hamilton County Arson Task Force are investigating.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Youngstown


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$139900


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$165000