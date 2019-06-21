AUSTINTOWN APPLICANTS
Full list of applicants for Austintown Local Schools superintendent, as well as their current positions.
Timothy Kelty, senior principal of Austintown Fitch High School, Austintown
Timothy Saxton, superintendent, West Branch Local Schools, Beloit
Stephen Fowler, principal, West Branch Middle School, Beloit
Eugene Thomas, superintendent, Lowellville School District, Lowellville
David Cappuzzello, superintendent, Girard City Schools, Girard
Gregory Bonamase, principal, Girard Intermediate School, Girard
Carol Staten, former instruction effectiveness specialist/administrator, Youngstown City Schools, Youngstown
Timothy Freeman, chief of culture and climate, Youngstown City Schools, Youngstown
Sandra Williams, principal and special education coordinator, Howland Local Schools, Warren
Lori Sandel, curriculum director, Waterloo Schools, Atwater
David White, former principal, Trotwood-Madison Middle School, Trotwood
Timothy Neal, principal, Conneaut High School, Conneaut
Amy Hill, adjunct professor, Ashland University, Ashland; consultant, Ohio Department of Education
Roger Cade, assistant principal, Ralph C. Starkey High School, Buckeye United School District, Circleville Juvenile Correctional Facility, Circleville
Mark Manley, assistant superintendent, Stow-Munroe Falls City Schools, Stow
Kristin Baker, assistant superintendent, Whitehall City Schools, Whitehall
Vincent Lindsey, principal, Massillon Junior High School, Massillon
Source: Austintown Local Schools
