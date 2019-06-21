AUSTINTOWN APPLICANTS


June 21, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Full list of applicants for Austintown Local Schools superintendent, as well as their current positions.

Timothy Kelty, senior principal of Austintown Fitch High School, Austintown

Timothy Saxton, superintendent, West Branch Local Schools, Beloit

Stephen Fowler, principal, West Branch Middle School, Beloit

Eugene Thomas, superintendent, Lowellville School District, Lowellville

David Cappuzzello, superintendent, Girard City Schools, Girard

Gregory Bonamase, principal, Girard Intermediate School, Girard

Carol Staten, former instruction effectiveness specialist/administrator, Youngstown City Schools, Youngstown

Timothy Freeman, chief of culture and climate, Youngstown City Schools, Youngstown

Sandra Williams, principal and special education coordinator, Howland Local Schools, Warren

Lori Sandel, curriculum director, Waterloo Schools, Atwater

David White, former principal, Trotwood-Madison Middle School, Trotwood

Timothy Neal, principal, Conneaut High School, Conneaut

Amy Hill, adjunct professor, Ashland University, Ashland; consultant, Ohio Department of Education

Roger Cade, assistant principal, Ralph C. Starkey High School, Buckeye United School District, Circleville Juvenile Correctional Facility, Circleville

Mark Manley, assistant superintendent, Stow-Munroe Falls City Schools, Stow

Kristin Baker, assistant superintendent, Whitehall City Schools, Whitehall

Vincent Lindsey, principal, Massillon Junior High School, Massillon

Source: Austintown Local Schools

