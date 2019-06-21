Apple announces recall of certain laptops
CUPERTINO, Calif. — Apple has announced a voluntary recall of a limited number of older generation 15-inch MacBook Pro units which contain a battery that may overheat and pose a safety risk.
The units were sold primarily between September 2015 and February 2017 and can be identified by their product serial number.
Customers can get an affected 15-inch MacBook Pro battery replaced, free of charge.
The recall does not affect any other 15-inch MacBook Pro units or other Mac notebooks.
To confirm which model you have, choose About This Mac from the Apple menu in the upper-left corner of your screen. If you have "MacBook Pro (Retina, 15-inch, Mid 2015),” enter your computer's serial number on the program page to see if it is eligible for a battery replacement.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 25, 2006 midnight
Apple Computer recalls 1.8 million Sony batteries
- June 10, 2013 2:25 p.m.
Apple: New MacBooks will be built in the U.S.
- June 8, 2009 2:40 p.m.
Apple rolls out new MacBooks, drops prices
- January 28, 2016 1:25 p.m.
Apple recalls power adapters sold outside United States
- June 9, 2009 midnight
Apple drops entry iPhone to $99, unveils new model
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.