Apple announces recall of certain laptops


June 21, 2019 at 10:57p.m.

CUPERTINO, Calif. — Apple has announced a voluntary recall of a limited number of older generation 15-inch MacBook Pro units which contain a battery that may overheat and pose a safety risk.

The units were sold primarily between September 2015 and February 2017 and can be identified by their product serial number.

Customers can get an affected 15-inch MacBook Pro battery replaced, free of charge.

The recall does not affect any other 15-inch MacBook Pro units or other Mac notebooks.

To confirm which model you have, choose About This Mac from the Apple menu in the upper-left corner of your screen. If you have "MacBook Pro (Retina, 15-inch, Mid 2015),” enter your computer's serial number on the program page to see if it is eligible for a battery replacement.

