Accused Nilla Wafers assailant handed $7,500 bond
YOUNGSTOWN — Judge Renee DiSalvo today set bond at 10 percent of $7,500 for a man accused of forcing his way into a Bonnie Brae Avenue home earlier this week, hitting a woman in the head with a box of Nilla Wafers and stealing her phone.
Judge DiSalvo also told Melvin Glenn, 52, during his arraignment in municipal court on a burglary charge that if he does post bond he must be on electronically monitored house arrest.
Glenn was arrested on a warrant Thursday by U.S. Marshals and booked into the Mahoning County jail.
