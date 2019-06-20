Youngstown police locate truck that may have caused power outage

YOUNGSTOWN — Police have found a truck that they say caused a power outage Wednesday morning and a school bus accident after knocking down a utility pole at Marshal Street and Rockview Avenue.

The driver of the truck, Mark Clark, 58, of Washington, Pa., is being cited for failure to control and leaving the scene of an accident.

Wires from the pole stretched across Interstate 680 North and shattered the window of a school bus near the Salt Springs Road exit. There were no injuries.

The collision also knocked out power to a portion of lower Mahoning Avenue.

Police said tips led them to the trucking company that owned the truck that was involved in the crash.