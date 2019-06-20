Warren PD seeks car that hit boy on bike
WARREN — The driver of a car that hit a boy, 8, on at Irene and Cornell avenues Northeast at 8:27 p.m. Wednesday left the scene.
The boy, of Lexington Avenue Northwest, who was riding a bicycle at the time of the accident, told a witness he went up and over the car during the accident.
He fell and skidded down the road, Warren police said. He was taken by ambulance to the Trumbull Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries to his head and ribs.
Police are apparently still trying to identify the driver of the car.
No driver's name is listed in the report.
