VALLEY STORMS | Flash flood warning continues until 8 p.m.


June 20, 2019 at 10:00a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning Valley remains under a flash flood warning until 8 p.m. tonight with moderate to heavy rainfall expected to start this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

New rainfall amounts today are expected to be between one-quarter and one-half of an inch, possibly more because of thunderstorms. The rain is expected until early Friday.

The high will reach near 74 degrees today with a low overnight around 58 degrees.

It’s expected to be sunny Friday with a high near 75 degrees and a low at night around 52.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$165000


Youngstown


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$139900


Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$279000