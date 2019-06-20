VALLEY STORMS | Flash flood warning continues until 8 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning Valley remains under a flash flood warning until 8 p.m. tonight with moderate to heavy rainfall expected to start this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

New rainfall amounts today are expected to be between one-quarter and one-half of an inch, possibly more because of thunderstorms. The rain is expected until early Friday.

The high will reach near 74 degrees today with a low overnight around 58 degrees.

It’s expected to be sunny Friday with a high near 75 degrees and a low at night around 52.