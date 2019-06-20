Trustees approve closure of a section of South Cadillac Drive
BOARDMAN
At an emergency meeting this afternoon, Boardman trustees approved the closure of a section of South Cadillac Drive.
The culvert on this section has created unsafe conditions. Local traffic will be able to access the closed area.
The anticipated cost of the culvert repair is about $91,000. ABC Water and Stormwater District will make the repair.
“It won’t prevent flooding but it will prevent the road from caving in. It’s a safety issue,” said road superintendent Marilyn Kenner.
