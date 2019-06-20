Trustees approve closure of a section of South Cadillac Drive


June 20, 2019 at 1:04p.m.

BOARDMAN

At an emergency meeting this afternoon, Boardman trustees approved the closure of a section of South Cadillac Drive.

The culvert on this section has created unsafe conditions. Local traffic will be able to access the closed area.

The anticipated cost of the culvert repair is about $91,000. ABC Water and Stormwater District will make the repair.

“It won’t prevent flooding but it will prevent the road from caving in. It’s a safety issue,” said road superintendent Marilyn Kenner.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$165000


Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$279000


Youngstown


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$139900