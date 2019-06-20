Sylak's 73 takes Greatest qualifier at Reserve Run


June 20, 2019 at 3:49p.m.

Greatest Golfer of the Valley junior qualifier scores today at Reserve Run Golf Course.

BOYS u17

73 Jacob Sylak Avalon Lakes Golf Course

75 Dominic Kapics Duck Creek Golf Course

76 Kaiden Sykes Salem Hills Golf Course

76 Justin Atkinson Yankee Run Golf Course

77 Tyler Andersen The Links at Firestone Farms

77 Jake Shingledecker Yankee Run Golf Course

77 Jacob Buttar Avalon Lakes Golf Course

77 Luke Nord Lake Club

79 Ryan Sam Mill Creek Golf Course

80 Brandon Gibson Riverview Golf Course

81 Michael Porter Mahoning Country Club

83 Nathan Cene Duck Creek Golf Course

83 Christopher Loychik Avalon Lakes Golf Course

85 Patrick Kennedy Mill Creek Golf Course

85 Jack Barth Stonecrest Golf Course

87 Josiah Worsencroft Mill Creek Golf Course

87 Aiden Wiesemann Salem Hills Golf and Country Club

91 Connor Daggett Avalon Lakes Golf Course

97 Nolan Williard Lake Club

98 Zach Linert Tippecanoe Country Club

101 Kenneth Montgomery Yankee Run Golf Course

103 Connor Sigler Mill Creek Golf Course

108 Jackson Miller Stonecrest Golf Course

109 Gavin Pahanish Salem Hills Golf Course

116 Drew Marzich Tippecanoe Country Club

128 Nick Vassis Trumbull Country Club

