Sylak's 73 takes Greatest qualifier at Reserve Run
Greatest Golfer of the Valley junior qualifier scores today at Reserve Run Golf Course.
==
BOYS u17
73 Jacob Sylak Avalon Lakes Golf Course
75 Dominic Kapics Duck Creek Golf Course
76 Kaiden Sykes Salem Hills Golf Course
76 Justin Atkinson Yankee Run Golf Course
77 Tyler Andersen The Links at Firestone Farms
77 Jake Shingledecker Yankee Run Golf Course
77 Jacob Buttar Avalon Lakes Golf Course
77 Luke Nord Lake Club
79 Ryan Sam Mill Creek Golf Course
80 Brandon Gibson Riverview Golf Course
81 Michael Porter Mahoning Country Club
83 Nathan Cene Duck Creek Golf Course
83 Christopher Loychik Avalon Lakes Golf Course
85 Patrick Kennedy Mill Creek Golf Course
85 Jack Barth Stonecrest Golf Course
87 Josiah Worsencroft Mill Creek Golf Course
87 Aiden Wiesemann Salem Hills Golf and Country Club
91 Connor Daggett Avalon Lakes Golf Course
97 Nolan Williard Lake Club
98 Zach Linert Tippecanoe Country Club
101 Kenneth Montgomery Yankee Run Golf Course
103 Connor Sigler Mill Creek Golf Course
108 Jackson Miller Stonecrest Golf Course
109 Gavin Pahanish Salem Hills Golf Course
116 Drew Marzich Tippecanoe Country Club
128 Nick Vassis Trumbull Country Club
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.
Featured Broadcast
Latest
AP News