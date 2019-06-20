The Shootouts concert at Stambaugh moved indoors


June 20, 2019 at 10:58a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Tonight’s performance by country band the Shootouts scheduled for Stambaugh Auditorium gardens has been moved indoors into the venue’s ballroom due to the likelihood of rain.

The event, which begins at 7 p.m., is the first in Stambaugh’s annual "Bands at the Baugh" summer concert series.

Admission is $10 and there will be a cash bar. Opening act is Marc Lee Shannon.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$165000


Youngstown


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$139900


Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$279000