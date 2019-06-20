The Shootouts concert at Stambaugh moved indoors
YOUNGSTOWN — Tonight’s performance by country band the Shootouts scheduled for Stambaugh Auditorium gardens has been moved indoors into the venue’s ballroom due to the likelihood of rain.
The event, which begins at 7 p.m., is the first in Stambaugh’s annual "Bands at the Baugh" summer concert series.
Admission is $10 and there will be a cash bar. Opening act is Marc Lee Shannon.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 19, 2019 10:57 p.m.
Shootouts play at Stambaugh tonight
- December 9, 2016 midnight
METRO DIGEST || Holiday Concert of Giving Sunday at Stambaugh
- December 6, 2003 midnight
PRODIGIES
- May 28, 2019 midnight
The top five global concert tours, ranked by average box office gross per city. Includes the average
- November 27, 2012 midnight
Stambaugh Youth Concert Band plans performance
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.