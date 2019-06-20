Senate budget would change Ohio high school graduation rules
COLUMBUS (AP) — Ohio would establish more flexible permanent graduation requirements for high schoolers, hold its presidential primary election later in March, and require hospitals to post their standard pricing online under the latest state budget proposal.
The Republican-led Senate is expected to vote Thursday on its version of the two-year, $69 billion spending plan, which includes those and other changes.
It would lower income taxes for individuals and direct more money toward educational wraparound services , water quality initiatives, local governments, libraries and public television stations. It also would raise the minimum age to buy tobacco from 18 to 21 and add taxes on vaping products.
Lawmakers have until June 30 to sort out differences between the Senate’s plan and the House version and get a budget signed by GOP Gov. Mike DeWine.
