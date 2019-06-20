Prosecutors seek six-year sentence in Youngstown drug case

YOUNGSTOWN — Prosecutors are recommending a six-year prison term for an Alameda Avenue man who pleaded guilty today to drug charges in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Keith Tillis, 30, pleaded guilty to a first degree felony charge of possession of cocaine and a second degree felony charge of possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs.

The first degree felony charge comes from an Aug. 1 search warrant served by city police at a Campbell Street home where officers found a large amount of cocaine.

The second degree felony and aggravated possession of drugs charges come from a July 10 traffic stop on the East Side, where officers found a large amount of cocaine in Tillis’ pants.

Sentencing will follow a presentence investigation. Judge Anthony D’Apolito accepted the plea.

At the time of the August search warrant, Tillis was out on bond in the traffic stop case.