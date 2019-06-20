POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Boardman Township:

June 13

Arrest: After responding to a pickup truck stuck in a grassy area in the 7700 block of Glenwood Avenue, authorities charged Jeffrey S. Bell, 56, with operating a vehicle impaired. Bell, of Hubbard-Thomas Road, Hubbard, refused to submit to breath, urine and blood tests while at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, a report stated.

Theft/drugs: Officers charged Joseph W. Holliday, 26, of Beaver Falls, Pa., with theft, obstructing official business, receiving stolen property and possessing drug-abuse instruments after a $40 speaker was stolen from Kohl’s, 383 Boardman-Poland Road. Holliday, who was wanted on a Lawrence County, Pa., warrant, provided a phony name and date of birth, was in possession of items that had been stolen from another store and had three hypodermic needles as well as a wrapper with a substance that tested positive for fentanyl, authorities alleged.

Theft: Christopher M. Viera, 38, of Eighth Street, Struthers, was charged with switching price tags on $36 worth of food and a phone charger while in Walmart, 1300 Doral Drive, by placing 89 cent tags on the more expensive items before self-scanning them.

Theft: Police filed a theft charge against Anthony W. Blalock of Cook Avenue, Boardman, after alleging Blalock, 36, purposely neglected to self-scan an $11 Youngstown State University T-shirt at Walmart.

Arrest: Andrew J. Higgins, 44, of Brookfield Avenue, Boardman, surrendered on two warrants charging one count each of resisting arrest and obstructing official business.

Burglary: A man alleged his former girlfriend entered his Wolosyn Circle apartment without permission and stole $2,000 from a bedroom. The woman purportedly deceived the landlord to gain access, a report showed.

Theft: An employee with a South Avenue long-term care facility discovered $100 missing from her wallet while at work.

Theft: A man was detained after two electronics items valued at $50 were stolen from Walmart, though he had not been charged at the time of the report.

Theft by deception: A woman told authorities that while at a Boardman-Poland Road bank to collect $100 a family member was to have sent her via a phone application, she called a number on the app and spoke with someone claiming to be a representative who instructed her to move $2,300 from her account into another one, even though her account had only $100 in it. A short time later, fraud alerts were posted on her iPhone, a police report stated.

Theft: Richard J. Boggs of Halco Drive, New Castle, was charged with theft, obstructing official business and possessing drug-abuse instruments after five pairs of jeans valued at $350 were stolen from Buckle in Southern Park Mall. Boggs, 32, provided incorrect personal information; he also had hypodermic needles in his car, a report indicated.

June 14

Theft: A Columbiana man returned to his vehicle from a Market Street restaurant and discovered someone had stolen $11,000, a passport, a backpack and several other items from it, resulting in a $12,014 estimated loss.

Theft: Two women reportedly left Asuka Japanese Cuisine restaurant, 7381 Market St., without paying their $47 food bill.

Fraud: A Lake Shore Drive man reported a caller claiming to represent Publishers Clearing House, a direct-marketing company, told the accuser he had won $5 million and a new car, but would first have to pay taxes on the vehicle, tricking him into transferring $894 before learning that it was a scam.

Theft: Police were dispatched to a Boardman-Canfield Road gas station, where they took custody of James E. Morton, 51, of South Raccoon Road, Canfield, who faced two theft counts after a total of $118 worth of shoes and sweatpants was stolen on two occasions in April from Kohl’s.

Theft: Mia S. Clark of Mistletoe Avenue, Youngstown, faced a charge after officers alleged Clark, 19, removed price tags from and intentionally failed to self-scan $45 worth of merchandise, including a wallet, while in Walmart.

Theft/drugs: Jereen A. Moore, 23, of Glenwood Avenue, Boardman, was charged with theft and cited on a charge of drug abuse (marijuana) after $30 worth of property that included a DVD was stolen from Walmart. Moore also had a bag of suspected marijuana in her purse, a report said.

Theft: Two Youngstown boys, 14 and 17, were accused of stealing from Walmart $34 worth of items, including an Xbox controller.

Theft: Security footage reportedly showed three men leaving Walmart on bicycles after having taken clothing.

Theft: A woman age 18 to 21 in Walmart reportedly failed to self-scan a pair of men’s shorts and other items that came to about $67.

June 15

Arrest: Officers answered a call regarding a man possibly passed out in a car at a Tiffany Boulevard motel, where they took Jonathan T. Williams, 32, into custody upon finding out the Reynoldsburg, Ohio, man was wanted on one warrant each from Columbus, Youngstown and Liberty Township.

Theft: A Youngstown woman reported her dog stolen from her vehicle while she patronized a South Avenue grocery store.

Pursuit: A man on a motorcycle reportedly led authorities on a brief chase mainly along Market Street into Youngstown after they had tried to pull him over near Market and Clifton Drive for several violations.

Arrest: A traffic stop near U.S. Route 224 and Interstate 680 resulted in Matthew J. Gabel’s arrest. Gabel, 26, of Ridge Road, Warren, was wanted on a Campbell warrant charging failure to appear in court.

Theft: A woman reportedly fled in a green Ford Escape after having stolen $52 worth of food, baby merchandise and other items from Dollar General, 4996 Market St.

June 16

Arrest: Hunter A. James, 19, of Lowell Avenue, Youngstown, was charged with operating a vehicle impaired after authorities pulled him over in the 1200 block of Boardman-Poland Road. James registered a 0.091 blood-alcohol content, slightly more than Ohio’s 0.08 legal intoxication limit, a report stated.

Vandalism: A worker for Days Inn, 7393 South Ave., told officers a man and his guests flushed several objects down a toilet, causing it to clog and the water to overflow and flood the room. Damage to carpeting and the commode came to $800.

June 17

Assault: Police responded to a report of a fight between five juveniles at Market Street Elementary School, 5555 Market St., where two of the combatants alleged the others had pushed them before they all fought one another.

Attempted burglary: A man told police someone knocked on the door to his Glendale Avenue home before he heard glass breaking and a witness reported seeing the would-be burglar in his mid-30s in a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans run past him.

Fraud: A manager for Modarelli’s Sparkle Market, 4121 South Ave., told authorities he had overheard a conversation between two men in which one of the men purportedly told the other he would sell his food-stamps card to him, which is a felony. A short time later, one of the men returned to the grocery store to make a transaction with the card, a report showed.

Attempted burglary: A man reported that after having returned to his Paxton Road residence on a lunch break, he noticed a broken rear-door window. No entry was made, however.

Theft: Two women reportedly stole $24 worth of air fresheners and other property from Family Dollar, 4026 South Ave.

Possible assault: A resident at a Glenwood Avenue group home reportedly was found with bruises to her biceps, chest and back after having been restrained. The situation was being investigated as a possible assault, a report indicated.

Menacing: A woman alleged a male driver threatened to beat her up at a red light at Route 224 and Southern Boulevard after claiming she had pulled out in front of him.

June 18

Assault: Officers were called to a fight between neighbors in the 800 block of Cook Avenue, where a woman said she was attacked after her apartment had been burglarized.

Aggravated menacing: After dealing with a fight between several juveniles in the 50 block of Gertrude Avenue, authorities filed an aggravated-menacing charge against a 15-year-old Boardman boy after a man alleged the teen pulled out a knife and threatened him when the accuser attempted to speak to a neighbor regarding a barking dog.

Auto theft: A Youngstown man reported his 2016 Chevrolet Malibu stolen at a McClurg Road business, and that one of his credit cards was used twice fraudulently.

Theft: Yaisa E. Quintana of McGuffey Road, Youngstown, faced a charge after police alleged Quintana, 33, stole about $112 worth of food and women’s clothing from Walmart in three shoplifting situations that began last month.

Drugs: Officers at Boardman Area Court on Market Street took custody of Gary L. Golden II, 36, of Willow Way, Canfield, who faced a drug-abuse charge, related to a possible theft last month at Walmart when, police alleged, they found a bag that contained 38 pills.

June 19

Theft: Officers were sent to the Mahoning County jail to take custody of Joshua M. White, 31, of Kenilworth Avenue Southeast, Warren, who was charged with stealing $85 worth of T-shirts and shorts May 28 from Kohl’s.