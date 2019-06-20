Police arrest another woman in hooker sweep

Staff report

AUSTINTOWN

Township police arrested a fourth woman in a prostitution sweep, one who told police she’d been involved in prostitution since she was 15.

Brittany J. Oldfield, 29, of Youngstown-Warren Road, Niles, faces misdemeanor counts of soliciting for sex and possessing drug paraphernalia and criminal tools.

Officers responding to her online ad met her at the same Seventy-Six Drive business where police arrested three others on sex-trade charges earlier this month.

Oldfield came with a cellphone used to arrange the “date” and a condom in her bra, according to the report.

Officers also investigated the man who drove her to the meet-up, identified as Michael J. Milone, 49, of Valley Boulevard, Niles. The man claimed he didn’t know Oldfield was soliciting sex, and he was “just giving her a ride.”

He was cited for driving while under suspension.

Inside Milone’s vehicle, officers also found a suspected crack pipe inside Oldfield’s purse.

“Officers spoke with Oldfield who advised that she had been involved in prostitution since she was 15 years old,” the report states. “Oldfield will be referred to the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force to provide further assistance to Oldfield.”

Oldfield pleaded not guilty during her Wednesday arraignment in the county area court in Austintown. Her bond was set at $2,500.

She remains in the Mahoning County jail.

Milone is set for arraignment on his license suspension charge next week.