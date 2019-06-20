Paratrooper airdrop training in Vienna on Friday


June 20, 2019 at 4:39p.m.

VIENNA

The Air Force Reserve’s 910th Airlift Wing at the Youngstown Air Reserve Air Station is scheduled to conduct a paratrooper airdrop training mission here at noon Friday.

A C-130H Hercules, assigned to the 910th and flown by a crew of reserve citizen airmen assigned here, is scheduled to drop the first group of approximately 40 paratroopers onto the drop zone on the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport airfield. The aircraft will pick up the Ohio Army National Guard paratroopers mid-morning in the Columbus area and return to YARS airspace to complete the airdrop mission.

This scheduled mission enables the 910th a chance to highlight an aspect of one of its dual primary missions – tactical airlift. The 910th’s other primary mission is maintaining the Department of Defense’s only large-area, fixed wing aerial spray capability.

