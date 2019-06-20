Pair face charges after police find gun during search
YOUNGSTOWN — Police Wednesday found three loaded guns, including a semiautomatic rifle, while serving a search warrant at a South Side home.
Arrested on weapons and drug charges was Andre Ballinger, 30, who lists the 484 Almyra Ave. home where the warrant was served as his address, and Jermaine Hamlett, 34, of Roxbury Avenue. They are both in the Mahoning County jail awaiting arraignment Friday in municipal court.
Members of the vice squad and Community Police Unit serving the warrant about 5 p.m. found Ballinger pulling out of the drive in an SUV, stopped it, and ordered him out of the SUV.
Inside the SUV they found a loaded .45-caliber pistol and an SKS semiautomatic rifle, along with two loaded magazines for the rifle.
Inside the home police found a digital scale, heroin and a 9mm handgun loaded with an extended magazine.
