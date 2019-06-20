Order extended 3 weeks

boardman

The temporary restraining order against the Wagon Wheel Motel has been extended another three weeks.

Boardman fire Chief Mark Pitzer said an inspection conducted Wednesday revealed the property is not in compliance with fire department regulations. The motel has been vacant since May 25.

No decision yet on charges against teen

WARREN

The Trumbull County Prosecutor’s office has not decided whether to ask a juvenile court judge to bind over a murder charge to adult court in a June 4 homicide.

Dareontai Carmichael, 16, of Porter Street Northeast was arraigned June 10 in Trumbull County Juvenile Court on murder, felonious assault and two gun charges and has remained confined in the juvenile detention center.

He will remain there until his next hearing at 10:30 a.m. July 23 unless something new happens in the case, said Stanley Elkins, assistant county prosecutor.

Carmichael is charged with shooting two young men, one fatally, behind an apartment building on Maryland Street Northwest.

Killed was Shyhiem W. Williams, 24, of Robert Avenue Northwest. Another man, 25, was shot in the leg and survived.

Rape sentencing set

YOUNGSTOWN

Theresa Dellick, judge of Mahoning County Juvenile Court, on Wednesday affirmed her ruling against an East High School teen found delinquent on a rape charge.

Sentencing for Ramir Bledsoe, 16, is set for 10 a.m. Aug. 5, according to court Administrator Wes Skeels.

Bledsoe was charged in December with raping a then-15-year-old girl at the Canfield Fairgrounds. He’s remained in detention at the county’s Martin P. Joyce Juvenile Justice Center since his house arrest was revoked in February for playing in a high-school basketball game while wearing his GPS-monitoring ankle bracelet.

Bledsoe’s attorney earlier this month objected to Judge’s Dellick’s April ruling against Bledsoe.

Skeels said Judge Dellick on Wednesday also ordered Bledsoe undergo a juvenile sex offender risk assessment, a state-required youth-risk assessment report as well as a pre-disposition report.

Death ruled suicide

WARREN

The Trumbull County coroner has ruled the death of a man at a home in the 5000 block of Warner Road in Vernon Township a suicide as a result of a gunshot wound to the head.

The sheriff’s office and Trumbull County Homicide Task Force investigated the death as a possible homicide.

The man’s body was found inside the house Monday, one of three structures that were on fire when authorities arrived. Also burning was the barn and a trailer.

Bond set in stabbing

YOUNGSTOWN

Bond was set Wednesday at $20,000 for a woman charged with stabbing a man June 12 with a pair of scissors.

Judge Renee DiSalvo set the bond for Regina Jones, 44, who was arraigned in municipal court on a charge of felonious assault.

Jones is charged with stabbing an East Side man after they got in an argument in a car at Arch Street and North Garland Avenue. The man told police they got out of the car and continued arguing when he was stabbed in the chest. He drove himself to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital but did not tell police until June 13, when they were interviewing him about an arson at his home.

At the time of the stabbing, Jones was free on her own recognizance on a misdemeanor assault charge from June 5.

Opioid summit Friday

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning County’s Mental Health and Recovery Board and juvenile court are set to host the latest Community Opioid Summit on Friday.

The summit, titled, “Addressing Addiction from the Bench,” is set for 10 a.m. to noon. at Grace Evangelistic Temple Church, 2214 Mahoning Ave.

Speakers include Ohio Supreme Court Justice Melody Stewart and county Common Pleas Judge Anthony D’Apolito, Domestic Relations Judge Beth Smith and Probate Judge Robert Rusu.

Luau fundraiser Friday

COLUMBIANA

Whispering Pines Village, 937 E. Park Ave., an independent and assisted living Capital Senior Living community, is hosting an open-to-the-public luau event fundraiser from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday with Hawaiian singers and hula dancers to benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.

The cost is $10 for adults and $8 for children. Raffle basket tickets will be sold for $1 each or 6 tickets for $5, and the night will end with pie-in-the-face of managers of Whispering Pines.

The event joins people across the world in participating in fundraising activities for the Alzheimer’s Association’s worldwide Longest Day event, held on the day with the most light – the summer solstice.

Marshals: Hang up on phone scam, notify police

YOUNGSTOWN

U.S. Marshals are warning residents about a phone scam.

A news release from marshals said that residents are receiving calls saying someone’s trying to collect a fine and if they don’t want to be arrested, they can buy a prepaid debit card and read the card number over the phone to satisfy the fine.

The release said the marshals would never ask for any type of card information or banking information over the phone. The release said residents should contact their local police department if they receive such a call.

Peeples arrested on domestic violence charge

YOUNGSTOWN

A Glenwood Avenue man is in the Mahoning County jail on $10,000 bond after he was arraigned in municipal court Wednesday by Judge Renee DiSalvo on a felony domestic charge.

Robert Peeples, 56, is charged with a third degree felony because he has two previous convictions for domestic violence.

Peeples was arrested about 3:35 p.m. Tuesday after his wife said they were riding in a car and he punched her and hit her because she wanted to know where he was at the night before. Reports said Peeples initially denied hitting his wife then later admitted it because he did not realize he would be going to jail.

The wife jumped out of the car at Glenwood Avenue and Canfield Road and called police from there, reports said.

Bench warrant issued

YOUNGSTOWN

A bench warrant was issued Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for a Tod Lane man who failed to show up for his sentencing hearing on a weapons charge.

Judge R. Scott Krichbaum issued the warrant for Teqwan Scott, 24, who was set to be sentenced on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. He pleaded guilty to the charge Friday.

Scott has been free on bond since shortly after he was arraigned in municipal court. He was arrested April 14 after a traffic stop at East Earle Avenue and Market Street after officers found a 9mm handgun with an extended magazine in the car.

Reports said Scott told police he needed the gun because a man was shot to death during a a shootout a few days before he was arrested next door to his home. That man, Savon Young, 25, was killed April 9 in the front yard of a Tod Lane home next door to Scott’s.

A charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm was dropped in exchange for Scott’s plea.

Road closure

WARREN

Market Street at North Park and Mahoning Avenues, and Mahoning Avenue at Market and High streets, will be closed for Pride in the Valley from 6 p.m. Friday to Saturday.

Police investigating 3 reported rapes in city

WARREN

The Police Department is investigating three rapes reported Tuesday.

The first involved a female who reported the offense happened on Porter Street Northeast earlier this month.

Police also went to the Trumbull Regional Medical Center early Tuesday to collect evidence and speak to a female about an alleged offense at an undisclosed location.

Police also spoke to a female Tuesday night who said she was sexually assaulted by an unidentified male outside of an office at 250 Tod Ave. NW that continued in various locations in the city.