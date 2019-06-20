Marshals cross another fugitive off Top 5 list

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The second person wanted on the U.S. Marshals Top 5 list of Mahoning Valley is in custody.

David Yukon, 55, who is wanted on two counts of promoting prostitution, surrendered today at the Mahoning County Courthouse, marshals said.

The list, the second one this year, was unveiled Tuesday.

The other three fugitives are:

Anthony Jordan “Jordie” Cleveland, 28, federal drug charges including conspiracy with intent to distribute crack cocaine and a federal weapons charge.

Michael Craig Triplett Jr., 33, federal charges of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, heroin and fentanyl and as well as a federal charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Sean Bishop, 39, who is wanted for aggravated robbery, being a felon in possession of a firearm and a parole violation in a federal weapons case. He is a holdover from the first list, which was released May 1.

Anyone with information can contact marshals by calling their tip line at 1-866-4-WANTED, or by texting the keyword WANTED to TIP411 (847411).

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and a cash reward may be available in some cases.