$4.5M in settlements over deaths tied to doctor in murder case


June 20, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Associated Press

COLUMBUS

An Ohio hospital system has reached nearly $4.5 million in settlements so far over the deaths of patients who allegedly received excessive painkiller doses ordered by a doctor now charged with murder.

Over two dozen wrongful-death lawsuits have been filed against the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System and now-fired intensive care doctor William Husel.

Mount Carmel has reached settlements in seven cases, plus two that didn’t involve lawsuits. The settlements range from $200,000 to $700,000. Patients’ families generally receive two-thirds of that or less. The rest goes to attorneys.

Mount Carmel says it hopes the settlements help provide comfort and closure for affected families.

