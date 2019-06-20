Leaf Relief gets certificate of operation


June 20, 2019 at 3:31p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy today awarded a certificate of operation to Leaf Relief, 4323 Market St., for the medical marijuana dispensary to open.

The dispensary passed its final state inspection May 8 and will be opened shortly for business.

Leaf Relief, a division of Quest Wellness LLC, will operate like a pharmacy and be open Mondays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$165000


Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$279000


Youngstown


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$139900