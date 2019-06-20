Johnson, Hunt to compete in UK Conservative runoff


June 20, 2019 at 1:10p.m.

LONDON (AP) — Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt will compete in UK Conservative runoff to become Britain’s next prime minister.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$165000


Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$279000


Youngstown


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$139900