Guns found during searches

YOUNGSTOWN

Police Wednesday found three loaded guns, including a semiautomatic rifle, while serving a search warrant at a South Side home.

Arrested on weapons and drug charges was Andre Ballinger, 30, who lists the 484 Almyra Ave. home where the warrant was served as his address, and Jermaine Hamlett, 34, of Roxbury Avenue. They are both in the Mahoning County jail awaiting arraignment Friday in municipal court.

Police serving the warrant about 5 p.m. found Ballinger pulling out of the drive in an SUV, stopped it, and ordered him out. Inside the SUV they found a loaded .45-caliber pistol and an SKS semiautomatic rifle, along with two loaded magazines for the rifle.

Inside the home police found a digital scale, heroin and a 9mm handgun loaded with an extended magazine.

Later in the evening officers serving a warrant at a 250 Hilton Ave. home found an AK-47 and a handgun. One person was arrested there but that report was not available Thursday.