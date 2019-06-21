Goodbye rain, hello summer

YOUNGSTOWN

The flash flood warning for Trumbull County and the flash flood watch for the rest of the area expire before midnight Thursday, and mostly sunny and seasonably warm low humidity days are predicted beginning Friday — the first day of summer.

Eric Wilhelm, chief meteorologist for 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, predicted the weather will be “very nice” through the weekend and next week will bring a lot of days in the 80s with just a small chance for showers and storms.

“As of this moment,” Wilhelm said at about 10 p.m. Thursday, “we have experienced the fourth-wettest June on record” with 7.76 inches of precipitation recorded at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport.

He said the Trumbull County flash flood warning expire at 11 p.m., and the flash flood watch for the entire area expire at midnight.