Eastgate gets $210,000 grant for strategic planning

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, today announced a grant of $210,000 to to Eastgate Regional Council of Governments from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration.

The grant will assist Eastgate with leading the collaborative effort of creating and implementing the district’s Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy. The CEDS involves partnerships across sectors and focuses on advancing actions in the following areas: workforce training and education; innovation and entrepreneurship; access to capital; infrastructure and site development; industry and business climate; and quality of life and community vitality. In addition, this funding allows Eastgate to offer technical assistance to communities and organizations in the region that are looking to apply for federal funding.