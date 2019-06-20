DOW RIGHT NOW | Stocks gain, approaching another record
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street, erasing the market’s losses from May and setting the S&P 500 on course to reach another record high.
Technology, health care and industrial companies led the way higher in early trading on Thursday. Every sector rose.
The gains came a day after the Federal Reserve said it was ready to cut interest rates if needed to protect the U.S. economy.
The S&P 500 index rose 25 points, or 0.9 percent, to 2,952. That’s about seven points above its record high close on April 30.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 212 points, or 0.8 percent, to 26,718. The Nasdaq rose 82 points, or 1 percent, to 8,070.
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2 percent.
More like this from vindy.com
- November 12, 2013 midnight
Dow hits another record high
- March 15, 2013 midnight
Dow rises 10 days running
- December 12, 2016 5:25 p.m.
Oil spurt drives Dow to record despite drop for most stocks
- February 18, 2015 midnight
Stocks close higher; S&P at record high
- December 7, 2016 6:09 p.m.
A broad rally drives Dow, S&P 500 indexes to record highs
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.