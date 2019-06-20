Coitsville trustees will meet Friday
COITSVILLE — The Coitsville Tonwship trustees will have a special meeting at 11 a.m. Friday at the Coitsville Township Hall for the purpose of approving contracts for the police and road departments and personnel.
More like this from vindy.com
- April 2, 2015 10:53 a.m.
Coitsville Township trustees have special meeting Friday
- October 4, 2018 4:29 p.m.
Coitsville trustees meet Friday morning
- October 16, 2014 10:30 a.m.
Coitsville trustees meet Friday
- July 18, 2013 3:14 p.m.
Coitsville Township trustees Friday meeting canceled
- June 29, 2017 midnight
Agenda Friday
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.