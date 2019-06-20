City announces new details for block party, plaza party

YOUNGSTOWN

The city of Youngstown’s Events and Citywide Special Projects Department announced that the block party in downtown Youngstown is Saturday.

In preparation for the weekend event, Champion Street between Boardman and Front streets will be closed to vehicular traffic from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Also, due to the rain and the band rescheduling, today’s Party on the Plaza will be rescheduled for August. The next Party on the Plaza is scheduled for July 5.

For information about parking bans and street closures, contact Terrill Vidale at TVidale@YoungstownOhio.gov or call 330-207-0551.