Youngstown council postpones vote on parking meter ordinance


June 19, 2019 at 9:55p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — City council postponed a vote to repeal and replace its parking meters ordinance with members wanting to discuss it further.

The proposal was “rushed to us before council had time to discuss it and make sure it’s the right thing for the city,” said Councilman Julius T. Oliver, D-1st.

Council decided tonight to move the proposal to its parking committee. Some expressed concern the policy change could deter people from coming downtown.

For the complete story, read Thursday's Vindicator and Vindy.com

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Youngstown


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$139900


Poland


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$279000


Boardman


Residential
4 bedroom, 3 bath
$165000