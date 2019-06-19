Trump to honor US military during Fourth of July address
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s Fourth of July address to the nation will honor America’s armed forces.
Federal lawmakers, local officials and others have expressed concern that Trump could mar what traditionally is a nonpartisan celebration of the nation’s founding by delivering an overtly political speech. But Interior Secretary David Bernhardt announced Wednesday that Trump will use his remarks to honor the five branches of the U.S. military.
Bernhardt also announced that the World War II Memorial and areas around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool will be open to the public for the first time in recent memory for viewing the annual fireworks display, which is being moved closer to the Lincoln Memorial from the Washington Monument.
Trump’s event, called “Salute to America,” will include music, military demonstrations and flyovers.
