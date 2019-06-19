Surprise! We're under a flash flood warning


June 19, 2019 at 12:29p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties from 8 tonight until 8 p.m. Thursday.

The warning was issued because of moderate to heavy rain expected tonight combined with the excessive rainfall in the area over the past few days, according to the weather service.

