Some power outages reported after accident
YOUNGSTOWN
There are currently 32 customers without power in Mahoning County — 20 in Struthers and 12 in Youngstown following a downed power line this morning, according to the FirstEnergy outage map.
A vehicle hit the utility pole near Marshal Street, causing a power line to fall across 680 as a Youngstown City School District bus was traveling on 680. The bus hit the wire, causing extensive damage to the vehicle (shattered windshield, cracked hood, dented front).
Police are looking for a semi that may have hit the utility pole on Marshal Street. They ask anyone with information to call the Traffic Bureau at 330-742-8946.
More like this from vindy.com
- June 19, 2019 9:10 a.m.
UPDATE | North and South 680 reopened after utility pole mishaps
- December 2, 2008 midnight
Cause of power outage in Hubbard not clear
- January 10, 2016 midnight
METRO DIGEST || Crash causes outages in Champion, Warren
- December 1, 2008 2:46 p.m.
57 Hubbard Twp. homes remain without power
- June 8, 2019 5:20 p.m.
1 person injured in Canfield accident
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.