Some power outages reported after accident

There are currently 32 customers without power in Mahoning County — 20 in Struthers and 12 in Youngstown following a downed power line this morning, according to the FirstEnergy outage map.

A vehicle hit the utility pole near Marshal Street, causing a power line to fall across 680 as a Youngstown City School District bus was traveling on 680. The bus hit the wire, causing extensive damage to the vehicle (shattered windshield, cracked hood, dented front).

Police are looking for a semi that may have hit the utility pole on Marshal Street. They ask anyone with information to call the Traffic Bureau at 330-742-8946.