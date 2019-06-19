Sheetz to be built in place of old fire station

Staff report

BOARDMAN

A week after flooded residents called for a moratorium on development in the township, Boardman Board of Zoning Appeals approved Sheetz Inc.’s request to build a gas station at the site of the former fire station.

Construction on the property at the corner of U.S. Route 224 and Southern Boulevard could begin as early as next spring. The next step in the township-level zoning process is to conduct a site review.

When asked about the company’s plans for stormwater management, project engineer David Mastrostefano said it has not yet been planned, but that township and county stormwater criteria would be met.

Bobbi Terwilliger, who lives on Applewood Boulevard, argued that the stormwater requirements are insufficient.

“If we start experiencing flooding, [Sheetz is] not going to fix it because they did what they’re supposed to do,” Terwilliger said.

Terwilliger quipped that Mastrostefano “might want to incorporate some stilts” in the building plan.