Police: Man extorted for $2K with nudes


June 19, 2019 at 10:55p.m.

Staff report

AUSTINTOWN

A 20-year-old man reported being extorted for $2,000 by a man who threatened to leak his nude photos online.

The Raccoon Road man on Tuesday told police he had been chatting online with a person he believed to be a female, according to a township police report. That person requested the man send nude photos through Instagram.

After sending, the unidentified person made a new Instagram account and began following all the victim’s followers, including the victim’s family members.

“[The victim] stated that the suspect then identified themself as a man and threatened to share the nude photos if [the victim] did not send $2,000 to the suspect,” the report reads.

The man wired the money through Western Union as he was instructed, to a Moroccan address.

He then reported the incident to police. The report was forwarded to township detectives.

