Poland village considering landlord registration legislation

Staff report

POLAND

Village council Tuesday night moved to a second reading a proposed landlord registration ordinance.

The ordinance requires that landlords acquire a residential rental license before property can be rented in the village.

Applications for the license will cost $50 and must include criminal background checks of all tenants.

Properties are then subject to inspections. Licensed landlords are required to renew the license annually. Renewals also will cost $50.

The proposed legislation requires that any person leasing property after Jan. 1, 2019, acquire a license. Current rental properties are not required to get a license until alterations are made to the property or there is a change in tenancy.

The stated purpose of the ordinance is to “provide for the protection of the public health, safety and welfare of [village residents].”