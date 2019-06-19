Poland village considering landlord registration legislation

BREAKING: UPDATE | Mishaps snarl traffic at interstate 680
 

Published: Wed, June 19, 2019 @ 12:05 a.m.

Staff report

POLAND

Village council Tuesday night moved to a second reading a proposed landlord registration ordinance.

The ordinance requires that landlords acquire a residential rental license before property can be rented in the village.

Applications for the license will cost $50 and must include criminal background checks of all tenants.

Properties are then subject to inspections. Licensed landlords are required to renew the license annually. Renewals also will cost $50.

The proposed legislation requires that any person leasing property after Jan. 1, 2019, acquire a license. Current rental properties are not required to get a license until alterations are made to the property or there is a change in tenancy.

The stated purpose of the ordinance is to “provide for the protection of the public health, safety and welfare of [village residents].”

