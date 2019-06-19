Nilla wafers used in attack, woman says

YOUNGSTOWN

A Bonnie Brae Avenue woman told police late Monday her ex-boyfriend kicked in her door, hit her over the head with a box of Nilla Wafers and stole her cellphone.

Police were called to the home about 11:30 p.m., where reports said the woman told police she was asleep before she was awakened by a loud noise, which was her door being kicked in.

Officers searched but could not find the suspect.

2 burglary attempts

BOARDMAN

Police are investigating two burglary attempts at homes Monday on Paxton Road and Glendale Avenue, according to police reports.

The victim on Paxton Road told police when he got home from work, his back door window was broken. Before he left for work he noticed a white man with a blue hoodie walking around his property.

The victim on Glendale Avenue told police he heard a knock on his door and then glass breaking. He described the suspect as a white man in his 30s wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

The suspect did not gain entry in either incident.

Information sought

SALEM

The Ohio Attorney General’s office is seeking leads in the unsolved murder of a township woman in 2012.

Melinda L. Todd, 43, was found in her state Route 45 home on Dec. 3, 2012, dead from blunt-force trauma to the head, according to the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office. Todd’s then-5-year-old grandson was also severely injured.

The AG’s office is now urging those with knowledge of the case to help solve the murder.

“We believe that there are members of the public with details pertaining to the case – now is the time to come forward and hold this killer accountable,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said.

Those with information about Todd’s death are urged to call the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation at 855-BCI-OHIO, or 855-224-6446 or submit a tip online at ohioattorneygeneral.gov.

Hearing waived

WARREN

Stephen A. Simpson, 40, of Dunstan Drive Northwest waived a preliminary hearing, and his felonious assault charge was bound over to a Trumbull County grand jury Tuesday.

Simpson was charged in Warren Municipal Court with felonious assault and discharging firearms in the city limits after turning himself in to Warren police April 25, saying he was working as a bail bondsman and trying to take a woman into custody, but the woman tried to flee in her vehicle, so he shot the tire of her car.

The incident happened in front of the Dollar Tree store in the Trumbull Plaza, 2505 Parkman Road NW. Simpson said he worked for a Warren bail bonding company.

Judge Thomas Gysegem dismissed the discharging firearms charge Tuesday.

Concert postponed

YOUNGSTOWN

Today’s free concert by Mahoning Valley-based country music artist A.C. Jones at the Morley Pavilion has been postponed until Aug. 12 due to weather conditions, according to a news release from Mill Creek MetroParks.

The concert was to be the first of the season in the park’s Live at the Morley concert series. The next scheduled concert will be the Chardon Polka Band on June 26. The pavilion is located in the James L. Wick Recreation Area, off McCollum Road on the West Side.

School board to meet

CANFIELD

The Canfield school board meets at 6 p.m. today at 100 Wadsworth St.

Rabies clinic

POLAND

The Mahoning County Board of Health is offering a rabies vaccination clinic from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Poland Village Town Hall gazebo, 308 S. Main St. No appointment is needed.

Rabies vaccinations are offered for all dogs, cats and ferrets older than 3 months, which is a requirement in Mahoning County. The cost of $8 per shot per pet must be paid in cash. Physical examinations will not be available. All pets must be on a leash, in a cage or be carried in a cloth pillow case. The veterinary staff reserves the right to not vaccinate any pet that appears to be in poor health.

In order to receive a three-year rabies booster, the pet’s owner must provide proof of vaccination on or after June 22, 2018. All pets without proof of previous vaccinations will receive a one-year vaccination.