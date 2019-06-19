UPDATE | North and South 680 reopened after utility pole mishaps
YOUNGSTOWN
Police earlier today cleared the scene of two accidents in the area of Marshal Street and Interstate 680, which were temporarily closed.
Traffic had backed up on 680 north downtown after a car knocked down some wires after colliding with a utility pole.
When the car hit the utility pole near Marshal Street, it caused a power line to fall across 680 as a Youngstown City School District bus was traveling on 680. The bus hit the wire, causing extensive damage to the vehicle (shattered windshield, cracked hood, dented front).
One student was on the bus, but she didn't sustain injury, nor did the bus driver, according to the school district.
