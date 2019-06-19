Marshals unveil list for second Top 5

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday unveiled its second list of Top 5 Most Wanted Fugitives in the Mahoning Valley, and hours later they were able to cross one of those fugitives off their list.

Keith Black, 57, wanted on warrants for being a felon in possession of a firearm as well as a parole violation for domestic violence, was captured at a house on Steel Street on the city’s West Side, marshals said. They said they were able to find Black because of tips generated when the list was announced Tuesday morning.

The only holdover from the first list, which was released May 1, is Sean Bishop, 39, who is wanted for aggravated robbery, being a felon in possession of a firearm and a parole violation in a federal weapons case.

The remaining three fugitives are:

Anthony Jordan “Jordie” Cleveland, 28, federal drug charges including conspiracy with intent to distribute crack cocaine and a federal weapons charge.

Michael Craig Triplett Jr., 33, federal charges of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, heroin and fentanyl and as well as a federal charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

David Kevin Yukon, 55, two counts of promoting prostitution.

Anyone with information can contact marshals by calling their tip line at 1-866-4-WANTED, or by texting the keyword WANTED to TIP411 (847411).

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and a cash reward may be available in some cases.