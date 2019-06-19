Man sentenced for attack on woman

By Joe Gorman

YOUNGSTOWN

As Darius Holcomb proclaimed his innocence and lambasted his attorney Tuesday during his sentencing hearing, the woman he was convicted of assaulting sat as far away as possible from him in the courtroom.

Holcomb, 33, of West Ravenwood Avenue, was convicted May 29 by a Mahoning County Common Pleas Court jury after a short trial on two counts of domestic violence and two counts of felonious assault for beating the woman, the mother of his child, with a gun and threatening to kill her.

The victim sat in a corner of the courtroom, up against a wall, on the opposite side of Holcomb, as Judge Anthony Donofrio sentenced him to six years in prison.

The attacks happened in November, according to court records.

During the trial, Holcomb also erupted twice in front of the jury. As he was being sentenced, he pursed his lips, sighed loudly, covered his face with his hands and appeared to be crying. He said his court-appointed lawyer did a poor job representing him, failed to discuss the case with him and that he was also hamstrung by the racial makeup of the jury.

He said he will appeal.

“I still don’t understand how I got here,” Holcomb said.

Assistant Prosecutor Steve Yacovone asked for a sentence of 10 years, the maximum, saying Holcomb has a lengthy criminal record and he also inflicted terror on the victim.

“She was terrified. She was scared,” Yacovone said.

Judge Donofrio said a long sentence was necessary, saying Holcomb has shown no remorse and his courtroom demeanor is of someone who only cares about himself.

“It seems you’re pretty much indifferent to everything,” Judge Donofrio said. “You don’t care. You’re unapologetic.”