Howland tornado sirens also failed Sunday
WARREN — In addition to technical problems that prevented Warren’s tornado sirens from sounding Sunday when it was attempted the first time, Howland Township also had inoperable sirens.
Ernie Cook, Trumbull County 911 director, said Howland officials knew that four Howland sirens did not work before the tornado and were in the process of getting them fixed.
For the complete story, read Thursday's Vindicator and Vindy.com
More like this from vindy.com
- June 19, 2019 12:05 a.m.
Despite review of earlier Trumbull tornado, notification problems persist
- June 15, 2019 8:07 p.m.
FLASH BRIEFING THURSDAY
- June 17, 2019 11:56 a.m.
TRUMBULL STORMS | Cleaning up across Trumbull County
- June 17, 2019 11:12 p.m.
Cleaning up storm damage across Trumbull County
- June 10, 2010 12:06 a.m.
Official: Tornado-alert system isn’t flawless
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.